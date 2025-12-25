Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) vs. American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Critical Survey

American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

American Sierra Gold has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Sierra Gold and Electra Battery Materials”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$21.49 million ($1.27) -0.70

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Sierra Gold and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A -48.57% -17.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Sierra Gold and Electra Battery Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Sierra Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Electra Battery Materials 1 0 1 0 2.00

Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 136.75%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than American Sierra Gold.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats American Sierra Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Sierra Gold

Medinah Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

