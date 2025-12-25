Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 5603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orix Corp Ads presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orix Corp Ads during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 58.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 480.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 4,325.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

