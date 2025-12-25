Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 and last traded at GBX 0.32. Approximately 205,381,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 35,496,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38.

Mobile Streams Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.56.

Mobile Streams (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.02) EPS for the quarter. Mobile Streams had a negative return on equity of 142.39% and a negative net margin of 219.95%.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

