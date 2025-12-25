AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Head to Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Dais and AUO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais N/A N/A N/A AUO 3.17% 5.77% 2.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dais and AUO”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dais alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $1.13 million 0.00 -$4.45 million ($0.36) 0.00 AUO $8.73 billion 0.32 -$95.30 million $0.30 11.93

Risk and Volatility

Dais has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AUO. Dais is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AUO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dais has a beta of 4.44, suggesting that its share price is 344% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AUO has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AUO beats Dais on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dais

(Get Free Report)

Dais Corporation operates as a proprietary and nanotechnology polymer materials company. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. It also provides NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including salt, brackish and wastewater; NanoAir; and NanoCap, an energy storage application. The company also licenses its products. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

About AUO

(Get Free Report)

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. It also sells and leases content management system and related hardware; designs digital signage content and field curation solutions; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. In addition, the company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to site rental and educational activities; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Further, it designs, develops, and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as software development and related consulting services; and investment services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was formerly known as AU Optronics Corp. and changed its name to AUO Corporation in June 2022. AUO Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Dais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.