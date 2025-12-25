Contrasting Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Equipment Group -4.34% -175.61% -5.41% Regal Rexnord 4.38% 9.64% 4.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Regal Rexnord”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Equipment Group $1.82 billion 0.08 -$62.10 million ($2.51) -1.87 Regal Rexnord $6.03 billion 1.60 $196.20 million $3.87 37.50

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regal Rexnord, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alta Equipment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Regal Rexnord pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alta Equipment Group pays out -8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Rexnord pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alta Equipment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Alta Equipment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Alta Equipment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alta Equipment Group and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Equipment Group 2 2 1 2 2.43 Regal Rexnord 1 2 7 0 2.60

Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.04%. Regal Rexnord has a consensus price target of $179.63, indicating a potential upside of 23.79%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than Regal Rexnord.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Alta Equipment Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products. It also offers repair and maintenance services for its equipment. In addition, the company designs and builds warehouses; provides automated equipment installation and system integration solutions; and distributes environmental processing equipment. It serves various manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, municipal/government, education, pharmaceutical and medical, wholesale and retail distribution, construction, agriculture, road building, mining, recycling, and waste management sectors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

