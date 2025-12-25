Analysts Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Price Target at $34.36

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.3571.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 33.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

