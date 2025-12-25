CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMTS. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on CPI Card Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered CPI Card Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.20.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $137.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.62 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 58.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman H Sanford Riley bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 252,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,464.66. This trade represents a 381.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 2,126,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $28,723,016.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,687,921 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,812.71. The trade was a 44.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CPI Card Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group, Inc (NASDAQ: PMTS) is a leading provider of payment, identification and related credential solutions for financial institutions, governments and private enterprises. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and personalization of secure plastic and metal cards, including EMV chip, magnetic-stripe and contactless cards. CPI Card Group also offers digital credentialing services and cloud-based card management tools that enable real-time controls, mobile wallet integration, fraud monitoring and analytics.

With a focus on security and innovation, CPI Card Group integrates advanced features such as holograms, microprinting, RFID/NFC technology and laser-engraved artwork into its card products.

