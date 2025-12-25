Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) PT at C$61.11

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.11.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$62.50 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank set a C$70.00 price objective on TMX Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities upgraded TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TMX Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

TMX Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$52.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$42.47 and a 1 year high of C$57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.73.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. TMX Group had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of C$418.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

