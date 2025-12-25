HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,461 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $74,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,152,408,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,214,000 after acquiring an additional 690,773 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,163 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 868,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,062,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $474.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.53 and its 200-day moving average is $418.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $520.00.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $482.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.00.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

