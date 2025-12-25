Swedbank AB Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Swedbank AB grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,806 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $78,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,798 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 51.9% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Illumina by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 884,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after acquiring an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,241.83. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $136.43 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

