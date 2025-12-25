Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $69,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 633.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 31.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.90.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $313.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.17. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $314.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

