Swedbank AB Sells 100,000 Shares of Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Cognex were worth $63,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

