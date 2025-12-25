Swedbank AB Has $61.79 Million Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $61,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $943,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Zacks Research lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $105.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.