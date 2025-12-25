SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,917 shares, a growth of 645.9% from the November 30th total of 2,402 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.7 days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

Shares of SAF-Holland stock opened at C$16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.79. SAF-Holland has a one year low of C$16.45 and a one year high of C$17.26.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA, trading on the OTC markets under the ticker SFHLF, is an international supplier of chassis-related systems for commercial vehicles. The company’s product portfolio encompasses landing gear, fifth wheel couplings, axles, suspension systems, coupling systems and related electronic components. These components are sold both to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of trailers, tractor units and buses as well as to the independent aftermarket, supporting the full life cycle of heavy?duty vehicles.

SAF-Holland’s origins date back to the 19th and early 20th centuries, when its predecessor entities—SAF in France and Holland Hitch in the United States—began producing mechanical components for transport equipment.

