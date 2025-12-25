SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,154 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the November 30th total of 9,323 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA is a regional savings bank headquartered in Stavanger, Norway. Established in the mid-1970s through the consolidation of local savings banks in Rogaland county, it has grown into one of the largest independent savings banks in Norway. The bank is a founding member of the SpareBank 1 Alliance, a cooperative network of savings banks that share technology, branding and product development to achieve scale and innovation.
The bank’s core activities span personal banking and corporate banking.
