Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Update

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,079 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the November 30th total of 106,407 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. Rotork has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Rotork is a global provider of precision flow control equipment, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of industrial actuators, gearboxes and associated control systems. Its core product portfolio includes electric, pneumatic and hydraulic actuators, as well as manual gearing solutions, each engineered to automate and regulate the movement of valves, dampers and other critical process equipment.

Beyond its actuator range, Rotork offers a suite of instrumentation and control products, such as smart positioners, telemetry modules and condition-monitoring systems, designed to enhance process safety and efficiency.

