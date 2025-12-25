Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 869,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $94,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4%

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $117.69 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $119.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

