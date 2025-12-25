Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,292 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $99,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Elevance Health by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $400.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.21.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $343.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.15 and its 200-day moving average is $330.08.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

