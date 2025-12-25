Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stake Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.25.
Key Stores Impacting Capital One Financial
Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a positive tilt: the consensus rating across analysts is an average “Moderate Buy,” which supports continued demand from institutional investors. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Truist Securities has reiterated its buy recommendation, signaling continued sell-side conviction that may keep flows into the stock. Truist Securities maintains Capital One Financial (COF) buy recommendation
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum narratives are fueling interest: multiple pieces highlight COF as a strong momentum/long-term momentum candidate, which can attract momentum-focused funds and retail buyers. Why Capital One (COF) is a top momentum stock for the long term
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets spotlighted COF’s style/momentum scores, reinforcing quantitative buy signals that can drive algorithmic and ETF flows. Why Capital One (COF) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: An investor letter cited by InsiderMonkey highlights how Capital One’s positioning has appealed to some active managers, which can support durable flows. Here’s What Positioned Capital One (COF) Uniquely
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings preview: analysts and media are setting expectations ahead of the report — results and commentary on credit trends or buyback/guidance could swing sentiment. What to Expect From Capital One’s Q4 2025 Earnings Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Capital One preferreds provides alternative exposure context but is unlikely to move the common stock materially by itself. Capital One Financial PFDs: What’s In Your Portfolio?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation is being reassessed after a 19% monthly and ~39% annual share-price surge; some analysts/holders may trim positions or slow new purchases until post-earnings clarity, creating near-term selling pressure. Capital One (COF): Reassessing Valuation After a 19% Monthly and 39% Annual Share Price Surge
Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of COF stock opened at $247.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $249.65.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capital One Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $640,488.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 280,218 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,804 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.
Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.
