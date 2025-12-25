Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 24,268 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $21,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NET opened at $202.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of -674.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $5,348,969.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,418.55. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,544,600. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 628,079 shares of company stock valued at $128,603,861 over the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.78.

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

