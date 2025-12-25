Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $24.95 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,852 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.81.

NYSE:CL opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $100.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.85. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 333.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

