Swedbank AB Has $121.23 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Swedbank AB cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $121,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $370.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.55.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $382.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported ($11.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

