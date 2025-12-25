Optas LLC Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Optas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,219,000 after buying an additional 344,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cummins by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 92,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,578,000 after purchasing an additional 142,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $520.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $526.50. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.96.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,330 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,764 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Featured Articles

