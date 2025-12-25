Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $27.77 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $27,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.82.

Shares of KEYS opened at $205.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $214.58.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,977.64. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 12,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $2,460,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,998,347.62. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 76,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,296 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

