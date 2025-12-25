Swedbank AB Raises Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $134,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $1,554,154,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 307,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

Further Reading

