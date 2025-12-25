SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Boosted by FLP Wealth Management LLC

FLP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1,568.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.9% of FLP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FLP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.9% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

Shares of GLD opened at $411.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.24 and a 200 day moving average of $343.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $239.58 and a 12 month high of $413.76.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

