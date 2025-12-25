Insider Selling: Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) CFO Sells $26,464.20 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $26,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,892,222.83. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Clary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,829 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $273,514.56.

On Monday, December 8th, Rebecca Clary sold 1,221 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $82,881.48.

On Monday, December 1st, Rebecca Clary sold 4,380 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $262,449.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Rebecca Clary sold 16,316 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $951,549.12.

On Friday, November 14th, Rebecca Clary sold 1,188 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $72,277.92.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Rebecca Clary sold 56 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,435.04.

On Thursday, November 6th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,572 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $220,873.32.

On Thursday, October 16th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,333 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $192,515.19.

On Thursday, September 25th, Rebecca Clary sold 2,100 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $73,521.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSAT opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

Globalstar ( NASDAQ:GSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.The business had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 610.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSAT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data communications services. Through a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company delivers reliable satellite connectivity to users in remote or underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. Its product portfolio includes satellite phones, two-way satellite data modems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices designed for tracking, monitoring and emergency notification.

Founded in 1991 as a joint venture between Loral and Qualcomm, Globalstar launched its first fleet of 48 satellites between 1998 and 2000.

