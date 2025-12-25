Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is M. Kraus & Co’s 2nd Largest Position

M. Kraus & Co decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet agreed to buy Intersect Power for roughly $4.75B to secure clean energy and data?center build capacity — a strategic, near?term solution to power constraints for AI workloads that supports faster cloud/AI deployments and reduces execution risk on capacity. Intersect acquisition

Alphabet agreed to buy Intersect Power for roughly $4.75B to secure clean energy and data?center build capacity — a strategic, near?term solution to power constraints for AI workloads that supports faster cloud/AI deployments and reduces execution risk on capacity. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud momentum: analysts and reports point to strong enterprise AI demand, a large backlog (~$155B reported) and major security deals (multi?year Palo Alto tie?ups) that underpin durable revenue and margin upside for the cloud business. Google Cloud outlook

Google Cloud momentum: analysts and reports point to strong enterprise AI demand, a large backlog (~$155B reported) and major security deals (multi?year Palo Alto tie?ups) that underpin durable revenue and margin upside for the cloud business. Neutral Sentiment: Market/analyst positioning: several firms reiterated or raised targets and ratings (BMO, Citi, others), and MarketBeat frames the recent pullback as consolidation not trend breakdown — supports longer?term investor conviction but is less likely to trigger sharp moves absent new fundamentals. Analyst sentiment & pullback

Market/analyst positioning: several firms reiterated or raised targets and ratings (BMO, Citi, others), and MarketBeat frames the recent pullback as consolidation not trend breakdown — supports longer?term investor conviction but is less likely to trigger sharp moves absent new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia licensed Groq tech and hired Groq engineers — important for AI chip competition and infra dynamics but only an indirect/medium?term factor for Alphabet (affects cloud GPU/TPU competitive landscape). Nvidia-Groq deal

Nvidia licensed Groq tech and hired Groq engineers — important for AI chip competition and infra dynamics but only an indirect/medium?term factor for Alphabet (affects cloud GPU/TPU competitive landscape). Negative Sentiment: Waymo operational issue: a San Francisco power outage stalled robotaxis, prompting fleetwide software updates and a regulator review — a reputational and regulatory risk that could slow commercialization timelines or invite oversight. Waymo outage & response

Waymo operational issue: a San Francisco power outage stalled robotaxis, prompting fleetwide software updates and a regulator review — a reputational and regulatory risk that could slow commercialization timelines or invite oversight. Negative Sentiment: Short interest has risen materially in December (roughly +34.8% from late November to ~56.15M shares as of Dec. 15), which increases downside pressure and could amplify volatility on negative headlines or weak tape days.

Short interest has risen materially in December (roughly +34.8% from late November to ~56.15M shares as of Dec. 15), which increases downside pressure and could amplify volatility on negative headlines or weak tape days. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: a high?profile suit alleges unlawful use of copyrighted material to train AI models (plaintiff includes NYT reporter John Carreyrou) — a sector?wide legal exposure that could produce litigation costs or constraints on model training practices. NYT reporter lawsuit

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total value of $32,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,916.64. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $184,914.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,872.04. The trade was a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $63,984,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $315.47 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $328.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.04.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

