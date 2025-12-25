IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $864,504. This represents a 39.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the sale, the president owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 314,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,808,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

