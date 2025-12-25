Ted Tewksbury III Sells 1,695 Shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Ted Tewksbury III sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $36,391.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 123,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,066.08. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ouster Stock Down 1.4%

Ouster stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.99. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ouster by 2,532.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Ouster by 8,823.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ouster by 400.0% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 102.7% during the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

