IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 44,246 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,246 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth $962,785,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 899.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,985,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,489,000 after buying an additional 8,086,620 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth $482,273,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in PDD by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 6,562,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,681,000 after buying an additional 3,832,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NetEase Inc. bought a new stake in PDD during the second quarter valued at about $372,117,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.07. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $139.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Arete lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Arete Research set a $130.00 target price on PDD in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.43.

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

