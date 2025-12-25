Insider Selling: First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) CEO Sells $46,916.31 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) CEO Clay Dean sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $46,916.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,848.56. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $42.85.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 33.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 272.5% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 32.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FMBH), headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, is a financial services holding company that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services through its main subsidiary, First Mid Bank & Trust. The company’s primary business activities include commercial and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, wealth management and trust administration, as well as treasury and cash management solutions.

Through its branch network, First Mid provides consumer deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and online banking services.

