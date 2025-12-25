Kang Jyh Lee Sells 8,750 Shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $300,212.50. Following the sale, the director owned 484,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,626. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, December 12th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $770,600.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $729,000.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm had revenue of $215.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Photronics by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,607,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,106,000 after purchasing an additional 383,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,412,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Photronics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 837,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high?resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high?end lithography technology.

