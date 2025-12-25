Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,608 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $120,041,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $2,779,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

RBLX opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $6,992,638.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $2,005,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 239,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,042,377.50. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 443,404 shares of company stock worth $45,687,339 in the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

