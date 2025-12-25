abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $208.29 and last traded at $208.14, with a volume of 140664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.01.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.63.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund tracks the spot prices of a basket of gold, silver, platinum and palladium, less trust expenses. GLTR was launched on Oct 22, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.