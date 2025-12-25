Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Sabre by 970.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Sabre has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

