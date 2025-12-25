Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMNEY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st.

Siemens Energy stock opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $146.99.

Siemens Energy AG is a global energy technology company headquartered in Germany that provides equipment, systems and services across the power generation and transmission value chains. Established as an independent public company through a spin-off of Siemens AG’s energy businesses in 2020, Siemens Energy draws on a long industrial heritage to design, manufacture and service technologies used by utilities, industrial customers and the oil and gas sector.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes gas and steam turbines, generators, transformers and high-voltage transmission equipment as well as grid connection and power-conversion systems.

