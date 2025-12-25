Contrasting Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) and AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI)

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) and AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Agritech has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Agritech and AgriFORCE Growing Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $16.18 million 0.54 $2.95 million N/A N/A AgriFORCE Growing Systems $751,781.00 4.33 -$16.27 million ($36.94) -0.07

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Origin Agritech and AgriFORCE Growing Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 1 0 0 0 1.00 AgriFORCE Growing Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Origin Agritech and AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A -193.94% -84.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Agritech

(Get Free Report)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology. In addition, it operates an e-commerce platform. The company has a collaboration agreement with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the National Maize Improvement Center, Henan Agriculture University, China Agricultural University, and Zhejiang University for seed genetic modifications and biotechnologies. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

(Get Free Report)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in November 2019. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

