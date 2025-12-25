Brokerages Set Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) PT at $98.33

Shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $2,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,808,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,457,556.26. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 14,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $1,211,292.81. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,545 shares of company stock worth $20,571,355. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vicor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 372,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC increased its position in Vicor by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $107.84 on Thursday. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

