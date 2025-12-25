Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $37.92 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Integris Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.2% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Key iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short interest in IVV fell sharply in December (down ~21% vs. Nov. 30), leaving only ~0.8% of shares sold short and a days-to-cover of ~0.7 — a smaller short base lowers the chance of squeeze-driven volatility and can support higher prices.

Short interest in IVV fell sharply in December (down ~21% vs. Nov. 30), leaving only ~0.8% of shares sold short and a days-to-cover of ~0.7 — a smaller short base lowers the chance of squeeze-driven volatility and can support higher prices. Positive Sentiment: The S&P 500 hit a record close on Tuesday and has shown multiple consecutive up days, led by large-cap tech (Nvidia, Broadcom), which helps IVV because it tracks the S&P 500. Article Title

The S&P 500 hit a record close on Tuesday and has shown multiple consecutive up days, led by large-cap tech (Nvidia, Broadcom), which helps IVV because it tracks the S&P 500. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are flagging a possible Santa Claus rally and bullish technical setups for the S&P 500 into year-end, which supports continued inflows to broad-index products like IVV. 7000 Level in Sight for S&P 500

Analysts and commentators are flagging a possible Santa Claus rally and bullish technical setups for the S&P 500 into year-end, which supports continued inflows to broad-index products like IVV. Neutral Sentiment: US indices are quiet on Christmas Eve with thin, holiday-shortened trading; quiet sessions can both mute and magnify moves depending on flow — expect lower-than-average volume. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecasts

US indices are quiet on Christmas Eve with thin, holiday-shortened trading; quiet sessions can both mute and magnify moves depending on flow — expect lower-than-average volume. Neutral Sentiment: Comparison pieces on ETFs note IVV’s lower expense ratio vs. SPY but also note SPY’s superior intraday liquidity — relevant for very large or short-term traders but less so for buy-and-hold investors. SPY vs. IVV: Built to Trade or Built to Hold

Comparison pieces on ETFs note IVV’s lower expense ratio vs. SPY but also note SPY’s superior intraday liquidity — relevant for very large or short-term traders but less so for buy-and-hold investors. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of major investors’ holdings (e.g., Ray Dalio) mentions ETFs among top positions — such publicity can modestly influence flows but is not a direct driver of IVV moves. Ray Dalio’s Top Holdings Revealed

Coverage of major investors’ holdings (e.g., Ray Dalio) mentions ETFs among top positions — such publicity can modestly influence flows but is not a direct driver of IVV moves. Negative Sentiment: US futures slipped on Christmas Eve in some reports, creating short-term downside pressure and intraday volatility risk for IVV despite the broader uptrend. Stock Market Today: Futures Drop

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $693.39 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $680.25 and its 200-day moving average is $654.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

