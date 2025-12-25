GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $10.75 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11.2% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Walmart by 2.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 81,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $889.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.64. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

More Walmart News

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 108,412 shares of company stock valued at $11,741,699 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

