GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $777,000 in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 15.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 17.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.59%.The business had revenue of $455.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 7,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $354,397.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 162,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,100 shares of company stock worth $960,105. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.