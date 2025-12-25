Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Tactive Advisors LLC

Tactive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $484.35 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts are raising price targets and reiterating buys (Canaccord bumped its target to $551; Wedbush, Deutsche and others remain bullish), which helps near?term sentiment and supports higher valuation expectations.

Some firms flag higher volatility even as they lift targets—Truist raised its target but warned autonomy will drive swings; expect choppy trading around newsflow.

Sales pressure in Europe and rising competition from BYD (strong European growth) raise near?term demand concerns and margin risk for Tesla's automotive business.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. CICC Research raised their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

