Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH) Short Interest Update

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,578 shares, a growth of 1,396.1% from the November 30th total of 306 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocean Park High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Park High Income ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 8.66% of Ocean Park High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Ocean Park High Income ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $25.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Ocean Park High Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.2435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Ocean Park High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%.

The Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across high-yield fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by maturity or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk. DUKH was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

