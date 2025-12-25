Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Down 91.7% in December

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,191 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 26,439 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,203 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,203 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of CDIO stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.92.
Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39,674.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardio Diagnostics has an average rating of “Sell”.
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
