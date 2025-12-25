Cambria Endowment Style ETF (NASDAQ:ENDW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cambria Endowment Style ETF (NASDAQ:ENDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,294 shares, a growth of 288.2% from the November 30th total of 591 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cambria Endowment Style ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDW opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Cambria Endowment Style ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

Cambria Endowment Style ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is a boost from Cambria Endowment Style ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cambria Endowment Style ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cambria Endowment Style ETF stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Endowment Style ETF ( NASDAQ:ENDW Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Cambria Endowment Style ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Cambria Endowment Style ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks income and capital appreciation by offering diversified, global exposure through an endowment-style investment approach. The fund invests across major global asset classes, including equities, fixed income, real assets, and alternatives, spanning U.S., foreign developed, and emerging markets. It targets notional exposure of 130%-150% of total assets, utilizing a dynamic mix of ETFs and futures contracts to capture opportunities across global markets.

