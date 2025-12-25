Anurag Saha Sells 1,530 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,530 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $734,063.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,956.36. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anurag Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $476.35 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.10.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Key Stores Impacting CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Strong operational results and guidance: CrowdStrike reported continued ARR acceleration and raised FY guidance earlier in December, supporting the company's subscription growth thesis and long?term revenue visibility.

Partnerships and go?to?market expansion: Expanded AWS integration and system?integrator deals (Deloitte, Wipro) should accelerate Falcon adoption and convert trials into recurring revenue, reinforcing the growth runway.

Sector tailwinds / analyst support: Industry writeups (Zacks and others) continue to list CrowdStrike among top cybersecurity picks as enterprises boost cloud/AI security spending — a structural demand driver.

Valuation and consolidation debate: Multiple pieces note CrowdStrike's premium valuation and that the stock has been consolidating after November highs — this is a mixed factor (positive for long run, but may limit near?term upside).

Short interest report appears non?informative: A December short interest entry in the feed shows zero or malformed data (no meaningful days?to?cover signal), so it's not driving moves.

Material insider selling by top executives: CEO George Kurtz, CFO Burt Podbere, President Michael Sentonas and CAO Anurag Saha disclosed sizable sales on Dec. 22 (large dollar amounts). Investors often view clustered executive sales as profit?taking, which can pressure sentiment.

Technical weakness: The stock recently slipped below its 50?day moving average and is consolidating — with stretched valuation this technical break amplifies near?term downside risk until buyers return.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

