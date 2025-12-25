Short Interest in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Drops By 70.3%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 855,422 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the November 30th total of 2,884,198 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,856 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,856 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $286.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAPP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 2,219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 517,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 285.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 280,667 shares during the period. JP Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter worth $5,863,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 396,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,265 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

