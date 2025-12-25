Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 51.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 51.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 5,120,824 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,872% from the average session volume of 259,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Key Westhaven Gold News

Here are the key news stories impacting Westhaven Gold this week:

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Westhaven retained Peterson Capital to run an investor?relations push, which could increase market visibility and trading liquidity if the campaign attracts new investors. Westhaven Grants Stock Options and Retains Peterson Capital for Investor Relations Push

Westhaven retained Peterson Capital to run an investor?relations push, which could increase market visibility and trading liquidity if the campaign attracts new investors. Positive Sentiment: Westhaven was featured as a “stock in play” in recent media coverage, which tends to boost short?term volume and can amplify price moves as traders and retail investors react. Stocks in play: Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven was featured as a “stock in play” in recent media coverage, which tends to boost short?term volume and can amplify price moves as traders and retail investors react. Neutral Sentiment: The company granted 400,000 incentive stock options to an officer — a standard corporate compensation step that is small relative to the company’s total shares outstanding and unlikely to meaningfully dilute holders in the near term. Westhaven Grants Stock Options and Retains Peterson Capital for Investor Relations Push

The company granted 400,000 incentive stock options to an officer — a standard corporate compensation step that is small relative to the company’s total shares outstanding and unlikely to meaningfully dilute holders in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Liquidity and fundamentals remain concerns: Westhaven shows a very low reported current ratio (0.07) and is loss?making (negative P/E), which means the company may need external financing for exploration or operations — a potential source of dilution or downward pressure if capital terms are unfavorable. (Company financials and trading data)

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.70 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp. in June 2020. Westhaven Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.