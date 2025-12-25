Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 592.20 and last traded at GBX 592.96, with a volume of 3902607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AUTO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 924 to GBX 880 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 to GBX 635 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 781.67.

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 689.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 764.81.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 17.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 45.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Auto Trader Group plc will post 32.7973074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

